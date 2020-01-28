RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Airbnb security guard sentenced to prison for murdering US woman in Costa Rica https://t.co/s7DnXh1TRR https://t.co/psEKPBh0… 2 hours ago [Anesthetize]✨ Carla Stefaniak, a Venezuelan-American who lived in Miami, was in San Jose, Costa Rica, celebrating her 36th birthd… https://t.co/M8n4MwtvRO 3 hours ago Independent US Airbnb security guard sentenced to prison for murdering US woman in Costa Rica https://t.co/V8ry0oJ6dl 3 hours ago Theresa Travis RT @Independent: Airbnb security guard sentenced to prison for murdering US woman in Costa Rica https://t.co/lKcY654hTv 3 hours ago Global Analytica Airbnb security guard sentenced to prison for murdering US woman in Costa Rica https://t.co/fWr31C3fku 4 hours ago The Independent Airbnb security guard sentenced to prison for murdering US woman in Costa Rica https://t.co/lKcY654hTv 4 hours ago RAY BAEZ Airbnb security guard sentenced to prison for murdering US woman in Costa Rica https://t.co/s7DnXh1TRR https://t.co/psEKPBh0R5 4 hours ago Indy World Airbnb security guard sentenced to prison for murdering US woman in Costa Rica https://t.co/hb3bYYufZe 5 hours ago