Airbnb security guard sentenced to prison for murdering US woman in Costa Rica

Independent Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Carla Stefaniak was stabbed to death in late 2018 while on holiday celebrating her 36th birthday
News video: Ex-security guard found guilty of killing Florida tourist Carla Stefaniak in Costa Rica

 A former apartment security guard at an Airbnb has been convicted of killing a tourist with ties to the Tampa Bay area.

the international trial begins for the former Costa Rica Airbnb security guard accused of killing Carla Stefaniak, a tourist with ties to Tampa bay.

Costa Rica Hotel Watchman Sentenced In Killing Of Hallandale Beach Woman Carla Stefaniak

A hotel watchman has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the killing of a Hallandale Beach woman staying at an Airbnb lodging in Costa Rica.
