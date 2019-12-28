Global  

'Ghost ship' washes up on Irish coast after being abandoned over a year ago

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
A "ghost ship" abandoned for over a year after drifting in the Atlantic finally washed ashore in Ireland near Ballycotton, in County Cork.
 
Ghost Ship Spotted On Irish Coast After Drifting For Months

Ghost Ship Spotted On Irish Coast After Drifting For Months 00:36

 Check out this ghost ship.

Storm Dennis: 'Ghost ship' washes up on Irish coast

The mysterious cargo ship was drifting without crew on the high seas for more than a year.
BBC News

'Ghost ship' washes ashore in Ireland after a year at sea

An abandoned ship's lonely journey across the Atlantic has ended on the rocky Irish coast. The MV Alta broke down in 2018 and had since been drifting crewless on...
Deutsche Welle

