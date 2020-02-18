Global  

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to his racing team, Roush Fenway Racing. Newman crashed during the final turn in Monday night's Daytona 500.

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to his racing team, Roush Fenway Racing. Newman crashed during the final turn in Monday night's Daytona 500.

 Newman is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to his racing team.

President Donald Trump leads prayers for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman who is in serious condition after huge Daytona 500 crash

NASCAR confirmed Ryan Newman is not in a life-threatening condition after a huge crash at the Daytona 500 event. Newman was leading the final lap of the famous...
NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman in Serious Condition After Brutal Daytona 500 Crash


