NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman In Serious Condition After Daytona 500 Crash

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch Video"A hushed crowd in Daytona stands a waiting word, as are we, on the condition of Ryan Newman."



NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to his racing team, Roush Fenway Racing. Newman crashed during the final turn in Monday night's Daytona 500.



"Newman off turn 4 for... Watch Video"A hushed crowd in Daytona stands a waiting word, as are we, on the condition of Ryan Newman."NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to his racing team, Roush Fenway Racing. Newman crashed during the final turn in Monday night's Daytona 500."Newman off turn 4 for 👓 View full article