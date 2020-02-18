Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 11 big and not-so-big names granted clemency by Trump

11 big and not-so-big names granted clemency by Trump

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Some were big names who grabbed national headlines while others were lesser known but also faced serious charges and prison. A look at who was granted clemency Tuesday by President Donald Trump and an overview of their criminal cases: PARDONS Edward DeBartolo, Jr. was the owner of the San Francisco 49ers when the team won […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.