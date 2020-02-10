Global  

Songwriter and ‘Good Times’ actress Ja’Net Dubois dies

Seattle Times Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ja’Net Dubois, who played the vivacious neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and composed and sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons” has died. Dubois’ song “Movin’ on Up” provided a joyous intro to “The Jeffersons” during the show’s 10-season run. BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans Anderson on “Good Times,” […]
 Actress and singer Ja'net DuBois, best known for her role as Willona Woods on the classic CBS sitcom "Good Times," has died. She was 74.

Ja'Net DuBois Dead - 'Good Times' Actress Dies at 74

Ja’Net DuBois has sadly passed away at the age of 74. The actress – known for her role on the 1970s series Good Times – was found dead on Tuesday (February...
Just Jared

Good Times Restaurants Reports Results for the First Quarter Ending December 31, 2019

Good Times Restaurants Reports Results for the First Quarter Ending December 31, 2019DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, a full-service premium burger bar concept, and Good...
Business Wire

Action10News

KZTV Action 10 News Her “Movin’ on Up” provided a joyous intro to “The Jeffersons” during the show’s 10-season run. Actress and songwri… https://t.co/3Y440dzEUT 5 seconds ago

ImChaunce

Chaunce Omar Luckett RT @ABC: Ja'Net DuBois, actress who played Willona Woods on the TV classic "Good Times" and composed and sang the theme song for "The Jeffe… 14 seconds ago

ClaggLaura

laura clagg I think she was my favorite character on the show Beautiful lady https://t.co/EwuIkJ7alX 22 seconds ago

WesleyCoughlan

Wesley Coughlan RT @KTLA: Ja’Net DuBois, who played neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and wrote and sang “The Jeffersons" theme song, has died https:/… 51 seconds ago

KTLA

KTLA Ja’Net DuBois, who played neighbor Willona Woods on “Good Times” and wrote and sang “The Jeffersons" theme song, ha… https://t.co/Wd09V3pXC3 1 minute ago

kfvsnews

KFVS News DuBois was best known for her role on "Good Times." https://t.co/NKxcqQzExw 2 minutes ago

MarkIrby1

Mark Irby R.I.P. Good Times star Ja'Net Dubois aka Willona Woods (August 5, 1945-February 18, 2020). Your will never be forgo… https://t.co/JtEYub9gtJ 3 minutes ago

