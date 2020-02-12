Global  

Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's Sentencing

Newsy Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Judge Declines To Delay Roger Stone's SentencingWatch VideoA federal judge has refused to delay Roger Stone's sentencing.

Last week, Stone's defense team filed a motion for a new trial, arguing one of the jurors in his case was biased. They also asked U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson to delay his sentencing until she rules on that motion.

But Jackson declined...
 ​Stone's defense team filed a motion for a new trial last week, arguing one of the jurors in his case was biased.

Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing [Video]Convicted Trump ally Stone loses bid to delay sentencing

A federal judge denied a bid by longtime Donald Trump friend Roger Stone to delay his sentencing, as Trump claimed again the political operative and self-proclaimed "dirty trickster" was being treated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:12Published

DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing [Video]DOJ’s Unorthodox Intervention In Stone’s Sentencing

The Department of Justice abruptly shortened Roger Stone’s recommended sentence after Trump publicly criticized the process. But the downgraded sentencing has prompted allegations of political..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:11Published


Judge to move forward with Roger Stone sentencing amid controversy

The federal judge presiding over ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone’s case said Tuesday that she will move ahead with the sentencing of the GOP operative later this...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersNYTimes.comCBS News

Trump Attacks Federal Judge in Roger Stone Case Amid Reports AG Barr Is Intervening in Cases of Personal Interest to POTUS

Trump Attacks Federal Judge in Roger Stone Case Amid Reports AG Barr Is Intervening in Cases of Personal Interest to POTUSAmid reports that Attorney General Bill Barr is personally intervening in cases important to the president, Donald Trump turned his Twitter attacks to the...
Mediaite Also reported by •ReutersCBS News

Nes_Bandit

#StarCardKid🧙🏾‍♂️💫 Judge Declines to Delay Roger Stone’s Sentencing... freedom coming soon OG https://t.co/RenBCIkf6p via @WSJ 6 hours ago

WSJPolitics

Capital Journal A federal judge declined to postpone Roger Stone’s sentencing set for Thursday, amid tumultuous developments in the… https://t.co/js7j0oCpgc 6 hours ago

Paul4better

PAUL OLOTU RT @WSJPolitics: “I am willing to ensure there are no consequences that follow from the announcement of the sentencing,” Judge Jackson said… 6 hours ago

sgurman

Sadie Gurman Amid a flurry of pardons Tuesday, Trump said he hadn’t given “any thought” to pardoning Stone, though he said he ha… https://t.co/I1yLw06T5V 6 hours ago

WSJPolitics

Capital Journal “I am willing to ensure there are no consequences that follow from the announcement of the sentencing,” Judge Jacks… https://t.co/4BNjXYJwjI 7 hours ago

JamesBedsworth

James Bedsworth RT @WSJ: A federal judge declined to postpone Roger Stone’s sentencing set for Thursday, amid tumultuous developments in the case of the lo… 7 hours ago

JuliaArciga

Julia Arciga RT @sgurman: Barr agreed with prosecutors' motion opposing a new trial for Stone, in contrast from Trump who tweeted about the case, quotin… 8 hours ago

sgurman

Sadie Gurman Barr agreed with prosecutors' motion opposing a new trial for Stone, in contrast from Trump who tweeted about the c… https://t.co/u75gMLlwub 8 hours ago

