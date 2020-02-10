Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Three children and man dead after car 'set on fire' in Brisbane

Three children and man dead after car 'set on fire' in Brisbane

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Three children and man dead after car 'set on fire' in BrisbaneFour people, including three children, have died in a car fire on a Brisbane street this morning.Police were called to Raven St in Camp Hill about 8.30am after receiving reports of a car on fire.Three children under 10 and a man...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Dies After Car Crashed Into Yard Of Cherry Hills Village Property

Man Dies After Car Crashed Into Yard Of Cherry Hills Village Property 00:23

 One man is dead after a car smashed through a fence into the backyard of a home in Cherry Hills Village. Police have closed westbound East Belleview Avenue near South Clarkson Street for the investigation. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demand for answers after new Hyundai recall [Video]Demand for answers after new Hyundai recall

A local mom is demanding to know why it took Hyundai took so long to recall its Elantra vehicles – especially after the I-Team brought concerns about fire hazards to the automaker after her teen’s..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:09Published

Crossing guard dies after pushing children out of car's path [Video]Crossing guard dies after pushing children out of car's path

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after a crossing guard died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car. Police said the crossing guard pushed two children out of the car's path before..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Camp Hill: Three children among dead in 'horrific' Australia car fire

Three children, all under 10, have died after a car was allegedly set alight in a Brisbane suburb.
BBC News

Man dead as car carrying collegians rams into his motorcycle in Palghar

Palghar: A man was killed on Monday morning after his motorcycle was hit by a car carrying collegians on Boisar-Tarapur Road in Palghar district, police...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

davebrooker322

dropbear Three children and one man dead after car allegedly set alight on suburban Brisbane street https://t.co/TlfHTf2tSz 3 minutes ago

OsheaGreen

O'Shea Green (Remainer Horde) Does this mean the man murdered them? Is that what they're not saying? // Brisbane car fire: four dead, including t… https://t.co/pYH13ZF6fC 4 minutes ago

rkd993

Sir Rusty o the Isle Another terrible tragedy. #DomesticViolence We have a very stressed society; we need to address it and FIX it.… https://t.co/563fuzcylV 5 minutes ago

RosemaryDiaz13

Rosita Díaz The three children killed after the car they were in was engulfed in flames were younger than 10 years of age, poli… https://t.co/dIb4K9r4N9 9 minutes ago

jurylady5

gail simmons RT @mattdennien: Four now confirmed dead in the Camp Hill car fire: One man and three children under 10. A woman has been taken to RBWH wit… 16 minutes ago

rjstrikers

Roberto Jones RT @JoshButler: Griffith MP Terri Butler said she's "horrified" by the car fire incident at Camp Hill in her electorate, where several peop… 17 minutes ago

Toddy2102

Le Dragon Sportif What the actual***is going on in this world. Brisbane car fire: four dead, including three children under 10, at… https://t.co/z5bIiKHbXl 27 minutes ago

ValerieLynneCl2

Valerie C. RT @xskinn: Three children and one male dead after car allegedly set alight on suburban Brisbane street. How can this happen?Ian https://t.… 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.