UK to start ‘points-based immigration system’ giving preference to skilled migrants

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The U.K. government on Tuesday unveiled a new points-based immigration system which will assess prospective immigrants based on their skills, qualifications, and salary while shifting the economy away from a reliance on cheap labor.
 Home Secretary Priti Patel outlines plans for a new points-based system after freedom of movement ends. The changes are designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year but aim to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.

