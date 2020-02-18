UK to start ‘points-based immigration system’ giving preference to skilled migrants

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The U.K. government on Tuesday unveiled a new points-based immigration system which will assess prospective immigrants based on their skills, qualifications, and salary while shifting the economy away from a reliance on cheap labor. 👓 View full article



9 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Government sets out plans for a new points-based immigration system 00:55 Home Secretary Priti Patel outlines plans for a new points-based system after freedom of movement ends. The changes are designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year but aim to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.