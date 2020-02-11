|
Student Athletes Would Get More Transfer Freedom Under NCAA Plan
Watch VideoThe NCAA is considering a waiver expansion which would allow all Division I student athletes to compete immediately after their first transfer.
Usually, when a baseball, football, men's ice hockey, or men's or women's basketball student athlete transfers schools, they have to sit out for one season. But those are...
