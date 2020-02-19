Gordie Howe's jerseys, sticks and autographed shorts up for sale at auction Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

More than 300 items once belonging to NHL legend Gordie Howe -- including autographed jerseys, images and sticks -- are now up for auction. 👓 View full article

