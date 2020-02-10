Global  

Ex-governor Blagojevich released from prison after Trump pardon

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Rod Blagojevich walked out of prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump cut short the 14-year prison sentence handed to the former Illinois governor for political corruption. The President said the punishment imposed on the on one-time contestant on Trump's reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice" was excessive.
 President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat.

Rod Blagojevich Released From Englewood Prison [Video]Rod Blagojevich Released From Englewood Prison

President Donald Trump has signed commutation papers freeing former Illinois governor and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Rod Blagojevich from federal prison in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:50Published

Rod Blagojevich Scheduled To Leave FCI Englewood [Video]Rod Blagojevich Scheduled To Leave FCI Englewood

President Donald Trump has signed commutation papers freeing former Illinois governor and one-time "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Rod Blagojevich from federal prison in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:27Published


