BJP used deepfakes in Delhi campaign: Report

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Bharatiya Janata Party employed Artificial Intelligence and deepfakes during the recent Delhi election campaign, American digital publication Vice reported on Tuesday. Deepfakes, derived from deep learning and fake, are synthetic, doctored media like videos, in which a person from an existing image or video is replaced with...
