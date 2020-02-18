Global  

Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons junk bond king Milken

Reuters India Wednesday, 19 February 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Tuesday for commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat.
News video: Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others

Trump cuts prison sentence for Blagojevich, pardons others 02:23

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of 63-year-old Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat. Colette Luke has more.

Trump Commutes Prison Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, Issues Other Pardons [Video]Trump Commutes Prison Sentence Of Former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, Issues Other Pardons

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is a free man. He was released from prison Tuesday after President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence and issued other pardons; CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published

President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado [Video]President Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich, who served time in Colorado

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published


Trump grants clemency to Illinois ex-governor Blagojevich, 10 others

President Donald Trump pardoned seven people on Tuesday including former junk bond king Michael Milken and commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the...
Trump exerts power to pardon with a spree of clemency

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, citing what he said was advice from friends and business associates, granted clemency Tuesday to a who’s who of...
