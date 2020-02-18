Hospital Director In China’s Wuhan Dies Of Coronavirus: State TV
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () The director of a hospital in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has reportedly died of coronavirus, state media reported on Tuesday, as the number of deaths from COVID-19 neared 2,000.
Liu Zhiming, director of Wuhan’s Wuchang Hospital, died at 10.10 a.m. on Tuesday at the age of 50. He was the seventh...
Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, China. According to a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission,...