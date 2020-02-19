Global  

Los Angeles cocaine smuggler a 'danger' to Australia: US prosecutors

The Age Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Vardges Markosyan, from North Hollywood, was a key player in a sophisticated cocaine smuggling operation that tried to elude US and Australian border inspections.
Los Angeles man sentenced for smuggling drugs to Australia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man who smuggled nearly 90 pounds of cocaine to Australia inside of air conditioners, water heaters and other household...
Seattle Times


