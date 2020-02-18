Global  

Date for Netanyahu trial clouds last days of election campaign

The Age Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He goes to trial within days of election.
News video: Netanyahu's corruption trial date set

Netanyahu's corruption trial date set 00:51

 The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds its third national election in less than a year, the Justice Ministry has said. Joe Davies reports.

