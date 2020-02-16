Global  

Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: Washington Post

Japan Today Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump's tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday. Barr…
 A source said Attorney General William Barr considered resigning because of President Donald Trump. He didn’t like Trump’s interference with Justice Department matters, particularly his tweets about it. Barr recently said in an interview that Trump’s tweets on the Justice Department’s work...

