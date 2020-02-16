Attorney General Barr considering quitting over Trump tweets: Washington Post
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump's tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday. Barr…
