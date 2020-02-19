Canadian moguls team member Brayden Kuroda dies at 19

Winnipeg Landscaping Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19… https://t.co/V9T4EE1Jg9 1 hour ago marilyn RT @cbcnewsbc: Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19 years ol… 2 hours ago CBC British Columbia Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died suddenly, Freestyle Canada said on Tuesday. He was 19… https://t.co/KneplR0q3E 4 hours ago Raj Khaira RT @Sportsnet: Brayden Kuroda, a member of the Canadian freestyle moguls team, has died. He was 19. https://t.co/J2m1YQ8MiO 5 hours ago Deb Rulé RT @660NEWS: Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died. Freestyle Canada made the announcement in a news release on Tue… 5 hours ago 660 NEWS Calgary Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda has died. Freestyle Canada made the announcement in a news rel… https://t.co/Erh6YouLtH 5 hours ago Jamie RT @globeandmail: Canadian freestyle moguls team member Brayden Kuroda dies at 19 https://t.co/9HkzSyGYsv @Globe_Sports https://t.co/nGiBT8… 6 hours ago