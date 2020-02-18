News24.com | Crashed plane was supposed to be replaced in 2018. Did aviation authority drop the ball? Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Had the Civil Aviation Authority replaced the crashed aircraft in 2018, Captain Tolo, Lekalakala and Mnguni may not have died. 👓 View full article

