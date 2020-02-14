Global  

Westminster bells to ring out for Prince Andrew's 60th birthday despite controversy

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020
The bells of London's Westminster Abbey will ring out for Prince Andrew's 60th birthday on Wednesday even though he has stepped down from public life following a backlash about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Harry and Meghan Not Attending Andrew's 60th Birthday Party [Video]Harry and Meghan Not Attending Andrew's 60th Birthday Party

Reports say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be attending Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday celebration. Here’s why.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will skip Prince Andrew’s birthday, royal source claims: 'It's an open secret'

Prince Andrew will be turning the big 6-0 on Feb. 19 but there are two royal guests who will be noticeably absent from the royal family get-together.
