Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Will Russia pay $50 bn to Yukos shareholders?

Will Russia pay $50 bn to Yukos shareholders?

PRAVDA Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Russia again owes more than $50 billion to former shareholders of the Yukos oil company after a court of appeal in the Netherlands upheld three international arbitration decisions on the lawsuits of Yukos shareholders that were brought down in 2014 in The Hague. This is the largest compensation in the history of international arbitration. The court thus agreed with the former shareholders that oil company Yukos was illegally nationalized and liquidated, while its assets were transferred to state-owned companies. Following the court decision in The Hague, the company's former shareholders will try to seize Russian property in other countries. It remains unclear, though, how long the complex process will take. The landmark decision to collect $50 billion from Russia was made in 2014  by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The plaintiffs in the case were three offshore companies: Hulley Enterprises Yukos Universal Veteran Petroleum, part of Group Menatep Limited. They owned 70% of Yukos and lost their money during its bankruptcy. Company founder Mikhail Khodorkovsky was not on the list of the plaintiffs. In accordance with the decision, Cyprus-based Hulley Enterprises and Yukos Universal Limited were to receive a compensation of $39.9 billion and $1.85 billion, respectively, while the Yukos Pension Fund Veteran Petroleum Ltd. - 8.2 billion dollars. In 2016, the execution of these decisions was suspended by the first instance of the Dutch court, which satisfied Russia's complaint, but now the plaintiffs will be able to resume their attempts to arrest Russian state property abroad. In turn, the Russian authorities intend to reach the Supreme Court of the Netherlands. Arresting Russian state property abroad worth $50 billion will be quite difficult Russia has the right to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, but proceedings in other countries to enforce the decisions to recover more than $50 billion may resume already now.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

arifjamallodhi

arif lodhi RT @engpravda: Will Russia pay $50 bn to Yukos shareholders? https://t.co/CkAYsaLQOq 47 minutes ago

engpravda

Pravda Report Will Russia pay $50 bn to Yukos shareholders? https://t.co/CkAYsaLQOq 53 minutes ago

IvanNikolv

Ivan Nikolov RT @christogrozev: Hague Appellate Court obligates Russia to pay 50 bn to former Yukos shareholders. Russia says it will take it to Supreme… 1 hour ago

MarkMoo79901888

Mark Moore RT @WendySiegelman: Dutch Court Reinstates Order for Russia to Pay $50 Billion to Yukos Shareholders - Putin critic and former Yukos chief… 1 hour ago

bambi437H

Luv Bakhshi If Russia loses and refuses to pay, will the Yukos shareholders be left empty-handed? No. They can try to get Russi… https://t.co/KEWxfaVTmV 11 hours ago

profsked

Alan Sked A Court in The Hague has ordered Russia to pay out £50 billion to former shareholders for nationalising Yukos. But will Putin play? 12 hours ago

Melaniatwit

Melania Suárez RT @PlattsOil: Dutch court reinstates order for #Russia to pay $50 billion to former shareholders in #Yukos #oil company. *Russian Justice… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.