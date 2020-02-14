Inmate’s unusual group of supporters seeks to stop execution

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Death row inmate Nick Sutton has an unusual group of supporters seeking to block his scheduled execution Thursday. Among them are family members of his victims and past and present prison workers calling for clemency. Sutton, 58, was sentenced to death in 1986 for killing fellow inmate Carl Estep in a […] 👓 View full article

