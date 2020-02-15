Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Syrian father, protecting daughter from trauma, turns sounds of war into a game

Syrian father, protecting daughter from trauma, turns sounds of war into a game

Reuters India Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Syrian video journalist Abdallah al-Muhammad has invented a game to cushion his young daughter from the trauma of hearing the deafening cacophony of air strikes and shelling near his home in northwest Syria's Idlib.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Rock, paper, scissors, flour? Father and daughter play unique and hilarious game

Rock, paper, scissors, flour? Father and daughter play unique and hilarious game 02:40

 The hilarious moment is recorded in Long Island, New York as a father and daughter add flour as a unique twist to a game of rock, paper, scissors.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meet the Syrian father turning the sound of war into a game [Video]Meet the Syrian father turning the sound of war into a game

Syrian video journalist Abdallah al-Muhammad has turned the experience of air strikes and shelling near his home in northwest Syria&apos;s Idlib into a game for his three-year old daughter to help..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Syrian Dad Teaches Daughter to Laugh at Bombs to Cope with Fear [Video]Syrian Dad Teaches Daughter to Laugh at Bombs to Cope with Fear

Syrian father helps his daughter cope with fear of airstrikes.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Program aims to help Syrian refugees recover from psychological trauma

Over 10 million people have been displaced by the nine year civil war in Syria, which shows no sign of ending. Millions of them have experienced psychological...
CBS News

Syrian father turns sounds of war into a game to ease daughter of trauma from airstrikes

Syrian troops have been advancing on the last rebel-held bastions in Idlib and Aleppo provinces since December in what could be the one of the final chapters of...
Haaretz


Tweets about this

TrishPhotoPress

Patricia Castellanos RT @Reuters: Syrian video journalist Abdallah al-Muhammad turned the experience of air strikes and shelling into a game for his three-year-… 5 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Syrian father, protecting daughter from trauma, turns sounds of war into a game https://t.co/myl2fHX9EM https://t.co/Qhgh0DI4Ka 19 minutes ago

shouston1781

Stephanie RT @CARE: “I turn the matter into a game so that she won’t be afraid.” A dad in #Syria has taken the fear out of constant airstrikes for hi… 29 minutes ago

CARE

CARE (care.org) “I turn the matter into a game so that she won’t be afraid.” A dad in #Syria has taken the fear out of constant air… https://t.co/IR5P81x8tX 42 minutes ago

JanineNichols1

Janine Nichols ✍🏻 Syrian father, protecting daughter from trauma, turns sounds of war into a game https://t.co/2a5ew9X6Br 45 minutes ago

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News Syrian father, protecting daughter from trauma, turns sounds of war into a game https://t.co/vDExCuJTKF 56 minutes ago

thrmoptc

Neil Alphonso Syrian father, protecting daughter from trauma, turns sounds of war into a game https://t.co/UZK5CPRm21 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.