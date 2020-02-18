Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > ‘Mr. Bob,’ 88-year-old crossing guard, saves two children’s lives before sacrificing his own

‘Mr. Bob,’ 88-year-old crossing guard, saves two children’s lives before sacrificing his own

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A community is mourning a beloved crossing guard while crediting him with saving the lives of two boys who had stepped onto the road just as a vehicle approached.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Crossing guard dies after pushing children out of car's path

Crossing guard dies after pushing children out of car's path 01:13

 Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after a crossing guard died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car. Police said the crossing guard pushed two children out of the car's path before being hit.

Recent related videos from verified sources

School principal says crossing guard gave his life to keep kids safe [Video]School principal says crossing guard gave his life to keep kids safe

School crossing guard Bob Nill, 88, died Tuesday after he was hit by a car near Christ the King School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:05Published

Uighurs detained for beards, veils and internet browsing [Video]Uighurs detained for beards, veils and internet browsing

CHINA — A leaked document that details the lives of thousands of Muslims currently detained in so-called 're-education' camps across China is just another example of how Beijing is punishing Uighurs..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Mr. Bob,' 88-year-old hero crossing guard, dies saving two kids from a speeding car

"To Mr. Nill, our heartfelt gratitude for your selfless act in protection of our children," Kansas City, Kan. Mayor David Alvey said on Facebook.  
USATODAY.com

Principal: Crossing guard fatally struck by car saved 2 kids

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A crossing guard who died after being hit by a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, saved the lives of two children before the impact, a...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BernardMcEldown

Bernard McEldowney RT @washingtonpost: 88-year-old crossing guard, saves two children’s lives before sacrificing his own https://t.co/pq3nwGPhRR 40 seconds ago

STabbytosavit

Sandra Tabbytosavit 🆘 🥁 RT @BivingsDoris: So sad and heartbreaking! ‘Mr. Bob,’ 88-year-old crossing guard, saves two children’s lives before sacrificing his own ht… 1 minute ago

Natalie_Ortega_

Natalie 88-year-old crossing guard saves two children’s lives before sacrificing his own https://t.co/yg9LRwGNdf #hero… https://t.co/I8c60WlyhA 3 minutes ago

DanPonce

Dan Ponce RT @10News: 88-year-old crossing guard in Kansas dies while saving the lives of two children from car https://t.co/4J4Om9Si4k 4 minutes ago

Lindamu9

Linda murphy RT @KAGGirl1: Heart breaking 💔 An 88 year old gentleman crossing guard died saving the lives of children https://t.co/jG6Ki74PdO 4 minutes ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 88-year-old crossing guard in Kansas dies while saving the lives of two children from car https://t.co/7NcJDDDM6G 6 minutes ago

CatMom913

TruthWillOut 🌊🌈☮️🌎(SnittyBitch) 88-year-old crossing guard saves two children’s lives before sacrificing his own https://t.co/xIbw3WZrt4 7 minutes ago

HopeRipple2

TinyRippleOfHope RT @AdamCC75: The kids knew him as Mr. Bob. Mr. Bob died a hero.❤️😢 He was there to greet them when they went to school in the morning a… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.