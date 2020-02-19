UK hails end to reliance on 'cheap labour' from EU with post-Brexit immigration system
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 () Britain will prioritise access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on "cheap labour from Europe".
The UK has set out plans to prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, while putting an end to a reliance on "cheap labour from Europe". Joe Davies reports.