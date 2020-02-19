Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Brexit > UK hails end to reliance on 'cheap labour' from EU with post-Brexit immigration system

UK hails end to reliance on 'cheap labour' from EU with post-Brexit immigration system

France 24 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Britain will prioritise access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on "cheap labour from Europe".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Post-Brexit UK plans to end 'cheap labour from Europe'

Post-Brexit UK plans to end 'cheap labour from Europe' 01:30

 The UK has set out plans to prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, while putting an end to a reliance on "cheap labour from Europe". Joe Davies reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Post-Brexit UK plans to end 'cheap labour from Europe' [Video]Post-Brexit UK plans to end 'cheap labour from Europe'

The UK has set out plans to prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, while putting an end to a reliance on &quot;cheap..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK heralds end of 'cheap labour from Europe' with post-Brexit immigration system

Britain will prioritise access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday,...
Reuters India

Britain heralds end of 'cheap labour from Europe' with Brexit immigration system

Britain will prioritise access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday,...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.