Pompeo caps three-nation Africa tour with veiled swipe at China
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Without mentioning Beijing, the continent's top trading partner, Pompeo warns about 'empty promises' in Ethiopia speech.
U.S. takes swipe at China over Africa 01:35
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a thinly veiled attack on China's lending on the African continent, during his first official trip to Africa. Lucy Fielder reports.
The U.S. touts for business in Angola
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Angola on Monday, promoting U.S. business as the world's biggest economy battles China for economic influence on the African continent. Matthew Larotonda..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
