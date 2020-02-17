Global  

Pompeo caps three-nation Africa tour with veiled swipe at China

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Without mentioning Beijing, the continent's top trading partner, Pompeo warns about 'empty promises' in Ethiopia speech.
U.S. takes swipe at China over Africa

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a thinly veiled attack on China's lending on the African continent, during his first official trip to Africa. Lucy Fielder reports.

The U.S. touts for business in Angola [Video]The U.S. touts for business in Angola

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Angola on Monday, promoting U.S. business as the world's biggest economy battles China for economic influence on the African continent. Matthew Larotonda..

Secretary of State Pompeo: US is assessing Senegal's security [Video]Secretary of State Pompeo: US is assessing Senegal's security

Secretary of State Pompeo says US must balance Senegal's security needs with its own interests on Africa tour.

Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo takes veiled swipe at China on final leg of Africa trip

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a veiled swipe at China during a speech to Ethiopian business leaders on Wednesday, in an apparent amplification of U.S....
On Tour, Pompeo Courts Africa, to Counter China

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on his first visit to sub-Saharan Africa, promotes partnerships with American companies, but finds China’s presence pervasive.
Tweets about this

JCWC16

PAN-AFRICANISM Pompeo caps three-nation Africa tour with veiled swipe at China https://t.co/hcDjW2MDUS 10 hours ago

Lillieinthefie1

Lillieinthefield Go home #Pompeo. #Africa needs #America as much as it "loves" #Trump ... lol. #China is our new bestie ... can you… https://t.co/qcIBT4ZtRz 18 hours ago

Browe05A

browe05Africa RT Pompeo caps three-nation Africa tour with veiled swipe at China | News | Al Jazeera https://t.co/ifaXJxKOJS 1 day ago

msbahari

Mo Pompeo caps three-nation Africa tour with veiled swipe at China https://t.co/garHBAZNyU 1 day ago

BRI_SL

Belt & Road Initiative Sri Lanka Pompeo caps three-nation Africa tour with veiled swipe at China Without mentioning Beijing, the continent's top tr… https://t.co/gH39iDdNL3 2 days ago

ethiosun

ethiosun Pompeo caps three-nation Africa tour with veiled swipe at China – Al Jazeera… https://t.co/3d0Fr7JGoY by EthioSun 2 days ago

AfricaZilla

AfricaZilla Pompeo caps three-nation Africa tour with veiled swipe at China | News https://t.co/gI99dqRBTO https://t.co/LOqdDEWTk2 2 days ago

EINCocaColaNews

EIN Coca-Cola News Pompeo caps three-nation Africa tour with veiled swipe at China https://t.co/by5BcZaF85 2 days ago

