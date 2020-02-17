Global  

Man fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home during break-in

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday after a 911 caller reported intruders including one armed with a handgun were breaking in, Los Angeles police said. A spokesman declined to immediately identify the victim. The call came from “back East” and reported the break-in was occurring […]
 A man was shot and killed in a home in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning.

