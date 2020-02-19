Global  

Conservatives open door to advancing first non-confidence motion

CTV News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has put the first non-confidence motion of the 43rd Parliament on notice, opening the door to a potential attempt to bring down the Liberal minority, just 20 sitting days in.
