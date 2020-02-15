Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > How does the new Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest work?

How does the new Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest work?

CTV News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Tim Hortons’s annual 'Roll Up the Rim To Win' contest is back, but not how you've come to know it. This year, the promotion has been revamped to go digital and encourage sustainability in the process.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Is 'Roll Up the Rim to Win' all wrapped up? [Video]Is "Roll Up the Rim to Win" all wrapped up?

Is time up for a Tim Hortons tradition?

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tim Hortons changes Roll Up the Rim contest to go greener

Tim Hortons is making changes to its Roll Up the Rim contest this year to reduce waste and encourage customers to bring their own mugs.
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

CTVVancouver

CTV News Vancouver The company said it is modernizing its popular 35-year-old contest to focus more on reducing waste, according to a… https://t.co/9vIybT0q6p 4 minutes ago

DKuczek

Dexter Kuczek RT @VirginRadioWPG: .@TimHortons Roll Up The Rim is coming back March 11th! ☕ https://t.co/aLdeZOpqY3 ~ @MandyShewFM https://t.co/ZoFVPIj6LH 33 minutes ago

cyn0sure2

cyn0sure RT @ctvottawa: Tim Hortons has unveiled a new Roll Up The Rim contest. #ottnews https://t.co/PTEW2IAI7m 36 minutes ago

JenHardwick81

Jennifer Hardwick RT @CTVAtlantic: How does the new Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest work? https://t.co/g200U7pfwG 38 minutes ago

CTVAtlantic

CTV Atlantic How does the new Tim Hortons Roll Up The Rim contest work? https://t.co/g200U7pfwG 39 minutes ago

PerryAsa1

Perry Asa RT @CTVNews: Tim Hortons' Roll Up The Rim is returning, and this time it's digital. Here's everything you need to know about the revamped p… 42 minutes ago

HomeLifePower

HomeLifePower Realty RT @CTVToronto: The company said it is modernizing its popular 35-year-old contest to focus more on reducing waste. https://t.co/UOIB1EZvPG 50 minutes ago

KelseyProblemz

Kelsey Somerville☠ Know your audience. All the old guys going on for their coffee aren’t going to like this. Keep the cups for people… https://t.co/RCzOi2RJcB 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.