Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Justin Trudeau > Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable

Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Demonstrators opposed to a Canadian energy project on Wednesday started blocking a western rail line, adding to pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to solve a two-week protest that is harming the economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

As Canada’s Frustrations Grow Over Rail Blockade, Trudeau Gets Heckled

Canada’s prime minister rejected calls to use force against Indigenous protesters opposed to a pipeline. An opposition leader asked: “Will our country be one...
NYTimes.com

New anti-pipeline blockade set up by protesters west of Edmonton

Protesters have set up a blockade on a CN rail line west of Edmonton, the latest protest staged by supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs over a...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rightfluidnow

Mr. Too Loud RT @Reuters: Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable https://t.co/CWm2FC7A4t https://t.co/ulg… 18 minutes ago

livvystar

Olivia RT @ReutersUK: Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable https://t.co/eLTY6Y3Uah https://t.co/r… 55 minutes ago

SchererSteve

Steve Scherer Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable https://t.co/59Bnlnnf7n #cdnpoli 1 hour ago

EBasketonline

Gift Online I've just posted a new blog: Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable https://t.co/ynPy4y4Ieu 1 hour ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Canada passenger rail company lays off 1,000 staff as blockades bite https://t.co/FqYiOkQfmN 2 hours ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable https://t.co/eLTY6Y3Uah https://t.co/r5p4kES4vX 2 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable: Reuters… https://t.co/yuegZzn4jc 2 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Canada protesters mount fresh rail blockade, PM Trudeau says disruptions unacceptable https://t.co/oed3EBPwr1 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.