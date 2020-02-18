Blagojevich praises Trump from Chicago home after release

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump Wednesday, a day after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption. Blagojevich spoke to reporters outside his family home in Chicago during his first scheduled press event since his release. A large sign hanging on the home read, “Thanks Mr. […] 👓 View full article

