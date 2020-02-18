Global  

Blagojevich praises Trump from Chicago home after release

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump Wednesday, a day after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption. Blagojevich spoke to reporters outside his family home in Chicago during his first scheduled press event since his release. A large sign hanging on the home read, “Thanks Mr. […]
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump, Blagojevich Have Connections Going Back Almost 20 Years

Trump, Blagojevich Have Connections Going Back Almost 20 Years 01:40

 The connections not only involve Rod Blagojevich's 2010 appearance on "The Celebrity Apprentice," but also contributions by Trump to Blagojevich's campaigns for governor. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence [Video]Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is back home in Chicago after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year sentence.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Former Governor Blagojevich Expected To Address Public Wednesday [Video]Former Governor Blagojevich Expected To Address Public Wednesday

Rod Blagojevich arrived at his Ravenswood Manor home at 12:25 a.m. He said his first order of business was to go home and be with his wife and daughter, and went inside.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 04:20Published


Trump commutes former Illinois Gov. Blagojevich’s sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, calling the sentence...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Mediaite

Blagojevich speaks outside Chicago home following release

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich held his first scheduled press event Wednesday since President Donald Trump commuted his sentence for...
Seattle Times

