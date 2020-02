Watch VideoAn appeals court temporarily blocked a North Carolina voter ID law Tuesday — ruling it as discriminatory against African American voters.The three-judge panel ruled the 2018 law's "primary motivating factor" was discrimination. They cited the law's provision of photo identification, which disallowed ID options



Recent related videos from verified sources Kimberlé Crenshaw | The 2020 MAKERS Conference Kimberlé Crenshaw, Professor of Law, UCLA & Columbia Law School, Executive Director of African American Policy Forum, breaks down the pivotal role of intersectionality in the workplace. Credit: MAKERS Conference 2020 Duration: 13:45Published 1 week ago Nebraska legislature considering Voter ID law Nebraska legislature considering Voter ID law Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:25Published on January 14, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this ⭐⭐⭐NanAnon3 RT @pushforward40: Did you know a North Carolina appeals court blocked the voter ID law from going into effect saying it was discriminatory… 7 minutes ago World News Read Most In 24 hours N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans https://t.co/8cnTNUOkL1 47 minutes ago