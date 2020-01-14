Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans

N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans

Newsy Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African AmericansWatch VideoAn appeals court temporarily blocked a North Carolina voter ID law Tuesday — ruling it as discriminatory against African American voters.

The three-judge panel ruled the 2018 law's "primary motivating factor" was discrimination. They cited the law's provision of photo identification, which disallowed ID options...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans

N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans 01:04

 Judges said the law&apos;s photo identification requirement disallowed ID options held mostly by African American voters.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kimberlé Crenshaw | The 2020 MAKERS Conference [Video]Kimberlé Crenshaw | The 2020 MAKERS Conference

Kimberlé Crenshaw, Professor of Law, UCLA & Columbia Law School, Executive Director of African American Policy Forum, breaks down the pivotal role of intersectionality in the workplace.

Credit: MAKERS Conference 2020     Duration: 13:45Published

Nebraska legislature considering Voter ID law [Video]Nebraska legislature considering Voter ID law

Nebraska legislature considering Voter ID law

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NanaBlue37

⭐⭐⭐NanAnon3 RT @pushforward40: Did you know a North Carolina appeals court blocked the voter ID law from going into effect saying it was discriminatory… 7 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans https://t.co/8cnTNUOkL1 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.