Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request

Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request

Newsy Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's RequestWatch VideoJohn Rood, the under secretary of defense for policy at the Pentagon, resigned Wednesday, reportedly at the request of President Trump.

CNN says it obtained a copy of Rood's resignation letter to the president, in which he wrote, "It is my understanding from Secretary [Mark] Esper that you requested my...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request

Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request 00:47

 John Rood reportedly disagreed with the Trump administration on several policy issues, including Ukraine.

Recent related videos from verified sources

A Patient Is Banned From Using 'Emotional Support' Trump Cut-Out [Video]A Patient Is Banned From Using 'Emotional Support' Trump Cut-Out

A Florida man is speaking out after his dialysis center banned him from bringing a highly unorthodox guest into his treatments. Nelson Gibson has been receiving dialysis treatments from Fresenius..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:05Published

Bakersfield farmer and water official hoping President Trump addresses water issues [Video]Bakersfield farmer and water official hoping President Trump addresses water issues

Bakersfield farmer and water official hoping President Trump addresses water issues

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Key Pentagon official says will resign at Trump's request amid Huawei trade spat

A key Pentagon official said on Wednesday he would leave his post at President Donald Trump's request, according to a copy of his resignation letter obtained by...
Reuters

US official who certified Ukraine aid resigns at Trump's request

John Rood, the Pentagon's top policy official, is the latest to be purged following Trump's acquittal in the Senate.
Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

goldngems

Gary Suwannarat ⁦@SenCoryGardner⁩ Your vote in the Senate brought us here: principled officials forced out, to be replaced by lacke… https://t.co/ISSttytC8v 6 seconds ago

Carol_Janca

Resist RT @BrianKarem: The purge continues: Top Pentagon policy official who warned against Ukraine aid freeze resigns at Trump's request https://… 22 seconds ago

csabq

Carla Sanchez Top Pentagon policy official who warned against withholding Ukraine aid resigns at Trump's request https://t.co/QkSQF88Vnv 41 seconds ago

rowdy409

Randolph RT @CBSThisMorning: The Pentagon's top policy official who initially signed off on the release of military aid to Ukraine is leaving his po… 44 seconds ago

CRNP4Resistance

Greg Focker🖖🇵🇷🌊 Top Pentagon policy official who warned against withholding Ukraine aid resigns at Trump's request https://t.co/f9UMYwMwFG 1 minute ago

mmyer1018

Mark Meyer Top Pentagon policy official who warned against withholding Ukraine aid resigns at Trump's request https://t.co/ChD4jehmMA via @Yahoo 2 minutes ago

JackieJaxster

Jackie Jaxster Top Pentagon policy official who warned against withholding Ukraine aid resigns at Trump's request - DID YOU??? and… https://t.co/LOREwodEfE 2 minutes ago

Dvor5Sara

Sara Dvorak RT @LeeHolly81: @realDonaldTrump @LisaMarieBoothe @FoxNews Anyone who thinks our country is better off with Trump running it... cannot be T… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.