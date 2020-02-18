|
Pentagon Policy Official Resigns At President Trump's Request
|
|
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoJohn Rood, the under secretary of defense for policy at the Pentagon, resigned Wednesday, reportedly at the request of President Trump.
CNN says it obtained a copy of Rood's resignation letter to the president, in which he wrote, "It is my understanding from Secretary [Mark] Esper that you requested my...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this