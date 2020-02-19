Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Motion to Release Chelsea Manning

Motion to Release Chelsea Manning

The Intercept Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The post Motion to Release Chelsea Manning appeared first on The Intercept.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea Manning renews effort to end jail term in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is again asking a judge to let her out of jail. In a motion filed Wednesday in federal court...
Seattle Times Also reported by •RIA Nov.

Tweets about this

CayLibrary

Cay RT @xychelsea: especially when it feels like the world will end tomorrow 🌎🔥 we must plant the seeds of hope today 🌱🌈💕 https://t.co/SzQaLG… 6 seconds ago

haloefekti

Citizen Halo 🇫🇮🐦⏳#HandsOffIran RT @wikileaks: Whistleblower Chelsea Manning's legal team file new motion to Release: https://t.co/ifjKZ6C9cO 6 minutes ago

EnteXavie

ENTE♻️..pirAten🏴‍☠️ RT @wabrandsma: The Law Says Chelsea Manning Must Be Freed From Prison https://t.co/bJDLfGYUZF “Should Judge Trenga agree that Chelsea will… 15 minutes ago

AlieShekhu

alie shekhu RT @JSCCounterPunch: They will never forgive her, we must must never forget her... https://t.co/BNUGrDmYFn 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.