Lawyer: Assange was offered US pardon if he cleared Russia

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
White House denies claims that Trump administration offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia leaked DNC emails.
News video: Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails 

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails  01:34

 Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence presented alleges former U.S. congressman Dana Rohrabacher visited Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in...

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails

Trump Reportedly Offered Assange a Pardon to Deny Russian Hack of DNC Emails The revelation was made on Wednesday at Westminster magistrates court in London by Julian Assange's lawyer. The evidence..

AP Top Stories February 19 P

Here's the latest for Wednesday, February 19th: Lawyer says Assange was offered US pardon if he cleared Russia; Trump ousts DOD official connected to Ukraine...
News24.com | Trump 'offered pardon' to Assange if he denied Russia leak, court hears

US President Donald Trump promised to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he denied Russia leaked emails of his 2016 election rival's campaign, a London...
