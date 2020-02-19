Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Contigo issues another recall for millions of children's water bottles due to choking hazard

Contigo issues another recall for millions of children's water bottles due to choking hazard

CTV News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Contigo has announced another recall for millions of water bottles for children due to a choking hazard that was flagged six months ago.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Contigo recalls 5.7 million children's water bottles over choking hazard

Contigo recalls 5.7 million children's water bottles over choking hazard 00:35

 Contigo recalls 5.7 million children's water bottles over choking hazard

Recent related videos from verified sources

CONTIGO WATER BOTTLE RECALL [Video]CONTIGO WATER BOTTLE RECALL

CONTIGO WATER BOTTLE RECALL

Credit: WEVVPublished

Contigo Water Bottles Recalled Over Possible Choking Hazard [Video]Contigo Water Bottles Recalled Over Possible Choking Hazard

Millions of water bottles are being recalled over child choking fears.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Millions Of Kids Water Bottles Recalled Due To Choking Hazard

Replacement lids that were given out after a 2019 recall can detach, posing a risk for children.
CBS 2 Also reported by •RTTNewsUSATODAY.com

Contigo water bottle recall: Replacement lids on 5.7 million kids water bottles


Chicago S-T Also reported by •RTTNewsUSATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.