Harry Reid: Brokered convention ‘not the end of the world’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Wednesday said it was possible the crowded Democratic primary race was headed toward a contentious convention fight and downplayed the political dangers of a scenario many party leaders are dreading. “I don’t think we’ll have one, but we could have one,” Reid told The […]
