New coronavirus spreads more like flu than SARS: Chinese study

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Scientists in China who studied nose and throat swabs from 18 patients infected with the new coronavirus say it behaves much more like influenza than other closely related viruses, suggesting it may spread even more easily than previously believed.
Recent related videos from verified sources

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus [Video]China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus 254 additional deaths have also been confirmed. The numbers were announced in a press conference Thursday. According to the Chinese government, the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:47Published

New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes [Video]New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick. The South Morning China Post reports on Tuesday that the new cases..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus 20 times more lethal than the flu? Death toll passes 2,000

The death toll from coronavirus passed 2,000 as a Chinese study says the outbreak could be 20 times more deadly than the flu.  
Delawareonline

Is the new virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactly

Is the new virus more 'deadly' than flu? Not exactlyBy The Associated Press What's more deadly — the flu, SARS or the new coronavirus discovered in China? There are different ways to look at it and even...
WorldNews

