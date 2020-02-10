Global  

'Eight people shot dead' at bar in Hanau, Germany, according to reports

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
'Eight people shot dead' at bar in Hanau, Germany, according to reportsAt least eight people have been shot dead at a shisha bar in Germany, according to local reports.Police have confirmed there were several fatalities following Wednesday night's incident in Hanau.The dpa news agency reported that...
Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

 Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

Recent related news from verified sources

Germany shooting: Several dead after gunman opens fire in Hanau

At least eight people have been shot dead in Germany in multiple gun attacks, according to local media.
Independent Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNewsyFrance 24SBS

Shooting in German city leaves at least eight people dead: report

At least eight people were killed in a shooting incident late on Wednesday in the German city of Hanau, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors.
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphRIA Nov.IndiaTimesSBS

