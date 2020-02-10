'Eight people shot dead' at bar in Hanau, Germany, according to reports

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

At least eight people have been shot dead at a shisha bar in Germany, according to local reports.Police have confirmed there were several fatalities following Wednesday night's incident in Hanau.The dpa news agency reported that... At least eight people have been shot dead at a shisha bar in Germany, according to local reports.Police have confirmed there were several fatalities following Wednesday night's incident in Hanau.The dpa news agency reported that... 👓 View full article

