'Eight people shot dead' at bar in Hanau, Germany, according to reports
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () At least eight people have been shot dead at a shisha bar in Germany, according to local reports.Police have confirmed there were several fatalities following Wednesday night's incident in Hanau.The dpa news agency reported that...
At least eight people were killed in a shooting incident late on Wednesday in the German city of Hanau, mass-selling Bild newspaper reported, citing prosecutors. Reuters Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •RIA Nov. •IndiaTimes •SBS
