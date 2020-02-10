Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

Newsy Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete ButtigiegWatch VideoGeorge Zimmerman is heading back to court with another hefty lawsuit: He is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Zimmerman and his attorney Larry Klayman filed a civil suit Tuesday alleging the presidential candidates have "maliciously" defamed him "for political...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg 01:21

 Zimmerman, who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in 2012, has also sued Martin&apos;s family and others for alleged defamation and malicious prosecution.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate [Video]Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:57Published

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation [Video]George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages. His lawyer, Larry Klayman,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg for defamation, seeks $265 million

The suit claims Warren and Buttigieg defamed Zimmerman in tweets on Feb. 5 recognizing what would have been Trayvon Martin's 25th birthday.  
USATODAY.com

Four years later, is Seattle still ‘Berning’? Warren, Buttigieg chase Sanders in campaign donations

Seattle was hot for Bernie Sanders ahead of the 2016 presidential election. It's not different this cycle, but Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are close...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

Trump30144

ATL Woman4Trump 🇺🇸 RT @LATiffani1: George Zimmerman is now suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for $256M for defamation, branding him a “white supremaci… 10 seconds ago

thefreaknlady08

Kiddle Diddles It Don't Matter What My Name Is! RT @FredTJoseph: So I just found out that George Zimmerman is suing Elizabeth Warren over her tweets about Trayvon Martin while quote tweet… 33 seconds ago

Brian_Ramoss

. RT @fox35orlando: JUST IN: George Zimmerman is reportedly suing Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren over… 37 seconds ago

theonlyirania

👁🏃🏽‍♀️ RT @ajplus: George Zimmerman, who killed Trayvon Martin — an unarmed Black teenager — is suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for comm… 1 minute ago

Cyn2mynt

#Cyn2SayIt⭐️✨💫🖤 RT @MiamiHerald: George Zimmerman is suing presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren, saying they maliciously connected h… 1 minute ago

mixedco54

Mixed Co Zimmerman shot & killed 17-year-old Trevon Martin, who was unarmed, in Sanford, Florida, in February 2012. Only in… https://t.co/Pxbpbmd5ag 1 minute ago

SoniaR91659707

Sonia R RT @CyrusMMcQueen: George Zimmerman is suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for delivering tributes to Trayvon Martin?! What in the ac… 2 minutes ago

XlANGEGE

. RT @notcapnamerica: George Zimmerman is suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg because they made tributes to Trayvon Martin on what woul… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.