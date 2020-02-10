|
George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg
|
|
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoGeorge Zimmerman is heading back to court with another hefty lawsuit: He is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Zimmerman and his attorney Larry Klayman filed a civil suit Tuesday alleging the presidential candidates have "maliciously" defamed him "for political...
|
|
|
|
