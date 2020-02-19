Global  

Covid-19: Virus expert ordered off Diamond Princess after criticism

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Covid-19: Virus expert ordered off Diamond Princess after criticismAn expert on infectious diseases who worked on the Ebola outbreak in Africa said he had never feared as much for his safety as he did aboard the cruise ship locked down by coronavirus.Kentaro Iwata was ejected from the Diamond Princess...
News video: Diamond Princess crew 'desperate for help' as virus tightens grip

Diamond Princess crew 'desperate for help' as virus tightens grip 02:31

 Coronavirus has now infected at least 219 people, including 15 crew members, and at least one quarantine officer.

2 more Russians on cruise ship diagnosed with virus

MOSCOW (AP) — Two more Russians aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Japan have been diagnosed with a new virus, the Russian Embassy in Japan...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC News

Two Australian passengers evacuated to Darwin test positive for coronavirus

Two Australian passengers evacuated to Darwin test positive for coronavirusTwo Australians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the virus in Darwin.The two people were among six...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CTV News

