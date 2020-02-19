Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Neil Young blasts Trump for 'short-term thinking' and using his music

Neil Young blasts Trump for 'short-term thinking' and using his music

CTV News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
In an scathing letter, Canadian musician Neil Young called U.S. President Donald Trump a ‘disgrace’ and voiced his frustration over the president’s use of his music at campaign rallies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Young says President Trump is 'a disgrace to my country' in scathing open letter

A new American citizen, 74-year-old Neil Young is taking President Donald Trump to task over his environmental policies.
USATODAY.com

Neil Young calls Trump 'disgrace to my country' in open letter

Neil Young is no fan of Donald Trump. In an open letter published on his website on Tuesday, the aging rocker told the president directly: “You are a disgrace...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.