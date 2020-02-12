Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Claudia Sheinbaum > Mexico arrests suspects in killing of seven-year-old girl

Mexico arrests suspects in killing of seven-year-old girl

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Mexican law enforcement has arrested suspects in the killing of a seven-year-old girl whose murder rocked the capital with protests, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum wrote in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: 7-Year-Old Girl Wows SMU Basketball Audience With National Anthem Performance

7-Year-Old Girl Wows SMU Basketball Audience With National Anthem Performance 02:42

 Seven-year-old Lila Tran wowed attendees at an SMU basketball game with her performance of the National Anthem.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fátima's funeral in Mexico, the 7-year-old whose brutal murder generated national outrage [Video]Fátima's funeral in Mexico, the 7-year-old whose brutal murder generated national outrage

The people of Mexico City, Mexico, mourn the death of 7-year-old, Fátima, whose body was found abandoned in a plastic bag on Saturday, February 15. The girl had vanished on Monday when a woman..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

State files motion to reinstate death penalty for man convicted of raping, killing 11-year-old girl [Video]State files motion to reinstate death penalty for man convicted of raping, killing 11-year-old girl

Prosecutors are trying to reinstate the death penalty for Joseph Smith, the man who was convicted of raping and killing 11-year-old Carlie Brucia in 2004.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sydney man sentenced to life in jail for rape of seven-year-old girl in Kogarah dance studio

Anthony Sampieri has been jailed for life for the rape of a seven-year-old girl inside a Sydney dance studio.
SBS

Kogarah dance studio rapist Anthony Sampieri to appeal life sentence

Kogarah dance studio rapist Anthony Sampieri to appeal life sentenceConvicted child rapist Anthony Sampieri intends to appeal the life sentence handed to him over his attack on a seven-year-old girl inside a toilet at a Sydney...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.