Ex-Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang Joins CNN As Political Commentator

Eurasia Review Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Fresh from abandoning his dreams of presidential glory, entrepreneur and failed presidential hopeful Andrew Yang has lowered his sights to the corridors of CNN’s newsrooms instead, joining the network as a political commentator.

Yang announced he was ending his long-shot campaign following last week’s New Hampshire primary...
News video: Andrew Yang Is Joining CNN As Political Commentator

Andrew Yang Is Joining CNN As Political Commentator 00:35

 Andrew Yang is joining CNN.

Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang To Join CNN As Political Commentator

Andrew Yang suspended his presidential bid earlier in February
Daily Caller

Andrew Yang joins CNN as political commentator

The former candidate joins a stable of presidential also-rans at CNN.
Politico

