Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ultrasound Device Improves Charge Time And Run Time In Lithium Batteries

Ultrasound Device Improves Charge Time And Run Time In Lithium Batteries

Eurasia Review Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Researchers at the University of California San Diego developed an ultrasound-emitting device that brings lithium metal batteries, or LMBs, one step closer to commercial viability. Although the research team focused on LMBs, the device can be used in any battery, regardless of chemistry.

The device that the researchers...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A third of people already stressed out by their commute before they get to work [Video]A third of people already stressed out by their commute before they get to work

The average commuter spends over five full days just driving to and from work every year, according to new research.The poll of 2,000 employed Americans who commute to work via car found in a typical..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.