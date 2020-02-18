Global  

UK shuts borders to 'low-skilled workers'

*London:* UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday unveiled a new points-based visa system to attract the "brightest and the best" from the world, including from India, and to reduce the number of cheap and low-skilled workers coming to the country.

The new system will come into force from January 1, 2021 at the end of the...
 Home Secretary Priti Patel outlines plans for a new points-based system after freedom of movement ends. The changes are designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year but aim to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.

