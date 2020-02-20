Two Diamond Princess passengers die after being infected with coronavirus
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Two former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had been diagnosed with coronavirus infections have died, according to Japanese authorities. An 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman who had been hospitalized after disembarking the cruise ship were the first confirmed deaths from the Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined off the coast of […]
Experts are criticizing Japan's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which claimed the lives of two elderly passengers on Thursday (February 20). Gloria Tso reports.