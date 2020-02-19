Democrats unleash onslaught of attacks, aiming at Bloomberg
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () The candidates turned on one another in scorching and personal terms, with Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders repeatedly forced onto the defensive.The attacks reflected the urgency of the moment, as Sanders gains strength and those hoping to slow him are worried about Bloomberg’s rise.
