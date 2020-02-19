Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Democrats unleash onslaught of attacks, aiming at Bloomberg

Democrats unleash onslaught of attacks, aiming at Bloomberg

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The candidates turned on one another in scorching and personal terms, with Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders repeatedly forced onto the defensive.The attacks reflected the urgency of the moment, as Sanders gains strength and those hoping to slow him are worried about Bloomberg’s rise.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate [Video]Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate

From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:14Published

Is Bloomberg Peaking? [Video]Is Bloomberg Peaking?

Michael Bloomberg is running for President. He's been polling well. However, he has things to worry about. Business Insider's latest poll found a spike in voter dissatisfaction with Bloomberg as a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After fiery debate attacks on Bloomberg, Democrats scatter on campaign trail

The Democratic presidential contenders begin a frantic dash for votes on Thursday after a fiery debate featuring a volley of attacks on big-spending billionaire...
Reuters

Bloomberg campaign responds to attacks from rivals ahead of Nevada debate

Campaigns are targeting former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in attacks ahead of Wednesday's democratic debate. Sabrina Signh, the national spokesperson...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Brian4CongrRep

Brian Martin for Congress Yee-owch! Watch the 3-minute highlight clip "Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks [On Each Other]"… https://t.co/EGXjLwNtGV 54 minutes ago

araron0000

0 Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target https://t.co/uCjhoZh1H8 1 hour ago

John_Matey

John Matey Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target https://t.co/WgqkFVwgwx 1 hour ago

RWwatchMA

Phony Constitutional Clauses; Emoluments 🆘😷🗽 Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks With Warren Out Front And Bloomberg the Main Target https://t.co/3H3vdupLDP 1 hour ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @charlierichmond: Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target - The New York Times https://t.co/8UU42VgPqj 1 hour ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target https://t.co/3zgIyeuQHe 2 hours ago

WI_Newsmedia

stew Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target PLEASE LIKE,SHARE and RETWEET… https://t.co/INYv2WxDGS 2 hours ago

docbev12

docbev12 Democrats Unleash an Onslaught of Attacks, With Bloomberg the Main Target https://t.co/PGkdc44pmW As a dedicated D… https://t.co/rBlzQAsdwe 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.