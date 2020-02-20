Global  

Eight killed in shootings in German city of Hanau: suspect found dead

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
*Hanau (Germany): *Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau late Wednesday, officials said. A local broadcaster said the attacks took place at two hookah lounges.
Authorities were searching for the perpetrators early Thursday, hours after the shootings that police said also wounded about five people....
News video: Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead

Shootings in Germany leave at least 8 people dead 00:44

 Eight people were killed on Wednesday (February 19) in two shooting incidents in the German city of Hanau, near Frankfurt.

Eight people killed in shootings near Frankfurt [Video]Eight people killed in shootings near Frankfurt

Eight people were killed on Wednesday night (February 19) in two shooting incidents in a German city near Frankfurt and special forces were chasing the gunmen who fled in a car, police said. Gloria Tso..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany [Video]Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

A gunman suspected of shooting nine people dead at two shisha bars in a southwestern German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


8 people dead in shootings in German city of Hanau, police report

euronews

Hookah lounges targeted during shootings in Germany

Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau late Wednesday, authorities said. Two hookah lounges reportedly were targeted.  
USATODAY.com

