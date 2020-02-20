Eight killed in shootings in German city of Hanau: suspect found dead
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () *Hanau (Germany): *Eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau late Wednesday, officials said. A local broadcaster said the attacks took place at two hookah lounges.
Authorities were searching for the perpetrators early Thursday, hours after the shootings that police said also wounded about five people....
