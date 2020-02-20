Global  

Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind 'cut-copy-paste' dies

Al Jazeera Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Pioneering Silicon Valley inventor Larry Tesler died at age 74, according to Xerox, where he spent part of his career.
Larry Tesler: Computer scientist behind cut, copy and paste dies aged 74

Larry Tesler was responsible for many of the innovations that made personal computing accessible.
Father Of Cut-Copy-Paste Larry Tesler, Dies At 74

Computer scientist Larry Tesler, who developed concepts like cut, copy, and paste, has died at the age of 74. He took his last breath on February 17, 2019. Apple...
